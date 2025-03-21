Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $56,066.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,376.10. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,477 shares of company stock worth $6,254,346. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

