Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Q2 worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $9,367,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.82 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. The trade was a 16.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

