Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $908,000 Stock Position in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,949 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 66,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $1.26 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 target price on shares of WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

