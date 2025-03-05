New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 115.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 163,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average of $193.95. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $226.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

