Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 188,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Price Performance

THRY opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. Analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

