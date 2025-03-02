Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,715.67. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $310,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,392.98. This trade represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
