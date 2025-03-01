Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Citizens Jmp to Market Perform

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $132.58 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $130.60 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $205.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

