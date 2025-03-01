TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Loop Capital

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.33.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $306.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.03. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $295.19 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TopBuild by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

