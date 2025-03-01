Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $204.10 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

AAVVF stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.52. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

