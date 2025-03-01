Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE:RRC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

