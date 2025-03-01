Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of HY stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $886.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 21,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

