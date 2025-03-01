THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on THO. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of THO stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

