Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

