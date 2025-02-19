Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 755,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 624,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.58.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

