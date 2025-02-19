Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 378.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Ventas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -392.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,010.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.