Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of IDEX worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average is $211.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

