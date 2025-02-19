Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.88 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of Chemed worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 111.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,820,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $1,145,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,735 shares in the company, valued at $58,270,755.95. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $549.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.45 and its 200-day moving average is $564.40. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.11%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

