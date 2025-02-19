New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,469,000 after buying an additional 288,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,650,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 6,854.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 42.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,135,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 131.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $67.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.