Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

