Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 885,582 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 897.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 984,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $30,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 99.0% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

