Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 67 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $378.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.97. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.