DA Davidson Comments on Shopify’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $92.75. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 73.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 392,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 16,375 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

