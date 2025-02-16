What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for RLI Q1 Earnings?

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RLI in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.50 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Get Our Latest Report on RLI

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $75.16 on Friday. RLI has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $159,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,586.68. This represents a 10.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Duclos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,087.50. This represents a 38.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RLI by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,866,000 after acquiring an additional 58,167 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RLI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.