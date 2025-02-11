Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 183.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,261 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 924,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after acquiring an additional 661,996 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.