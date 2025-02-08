Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

