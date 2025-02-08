Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 461.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,732 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP owned about 1.22% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 644.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

