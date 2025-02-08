Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average of $128.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

