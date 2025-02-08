Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schroders

Schroders Stock Performance

About Schroders

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.