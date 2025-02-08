Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
