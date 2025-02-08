Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.45. Sasol shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 389,914 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sasol Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

