Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSLGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.45. Sasol shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 389,914 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

