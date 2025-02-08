CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Cut by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,085,000 after buying an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7,567.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,402,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

CVS stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

