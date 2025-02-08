Realta Investment Advisors Has $300,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $212.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.22 and its 200-day moving average is $230.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.