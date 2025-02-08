Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $741.88 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,089,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 177,664 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.0% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $741,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 842.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 183.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.