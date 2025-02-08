1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,043.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $959.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $912.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,063.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

