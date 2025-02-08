Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 15% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 711,220,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 199,494,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Meta Platforms Continues to Prove Why It’s a Premier Play on AI
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.