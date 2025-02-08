CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2025

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Zacks reports. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.07%.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CleanSpark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.