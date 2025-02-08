American Capital Advisory LLC Has $6.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC owned 0.50% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 712.3% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 187.7% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

