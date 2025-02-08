Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 406.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,896,000. Tobam grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $1,915,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $909.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $1,043.81 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,063.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $959.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $912.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

