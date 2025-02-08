Matthews International Co. (MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 24th

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Matthews International

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

