Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

AMD opened at $107.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

