Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.