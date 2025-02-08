Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 45,648 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $27,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after buying an additional 989,192 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,375,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.