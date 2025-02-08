Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Omnicell updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 148.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

