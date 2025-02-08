Conning Inc. Acquires 143,830 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,830 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

