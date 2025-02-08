iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $54.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.