Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 121,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,598,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 244.82% and a negative net margin of 1,764.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
