Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $167.75. 4,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYDGF. Stifel Canada raised Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $752.29 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

