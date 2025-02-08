Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 506,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $38.17.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,601.28. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Verint Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

