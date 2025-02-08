Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $34.20 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,874 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 7.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cameco worth $34,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,249,000 after buying an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Cameco Profile

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.