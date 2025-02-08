FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 29,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 25,007 shares.The stock last traded at $30.59 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $592.21 million, a P/E ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $39,992.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 60,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,014.14. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,841 shares of company stock valued at $184,972 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of FRP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

