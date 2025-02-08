Globalstar Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 11th (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 11th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 10th.
Globalstar Stock Down 5.6 %
Globalstar stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,976,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,396. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Globalstar Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.