Globalstar Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 11th (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 11th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 10th.

Globalstar stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,976,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,188,396. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

